Curling: Scots win three in a row at World Men's Championship

Bruce Mouat and Scotland have four wins from seven at the World Curling Championship

Scotland beat Norway 8-4 for a third successive win at the World Men's Curling Championship.

Bruce Mouat's rink eased to victory and have revived their play-off hopes after losing three of their first four round-robin games.

Scotland are joint sixth in the table with four wins from seven. The top six progress after Friday's sessions.

The Scots take on Japan in the early hours of Thursday before facing China and hosts Canada.

Japan lead the round robin with seven wins in their eight games after Yuta Matsumura's rink defeated Canada 9-3.

The Canadians, Switzerland and holders Sweden are tied in second place with six wins from seven games.

Wednesday's results

12th round: China 5-10 Netherlands; Scotland 8-4 Norway; United States 8-3 Italy; Canada 3-9 Japan.

Current Standings (W-L)

Japan 7-1

Canada 6-1

Switzerland 6-1

Sweden 6-1

United States 5-2

Italy 4-3

Scotland 4-3

Netherlands 3-4

Russia 2-5

China 1-6

Germany 1-6

Norway 1-6

Korea 0-7