Scotland out of World Curling Championships after play-off defeat

Bruce Mouat's rink qualified for play-offs with win over Italy

Scotland are out of the World Men's Curling Championships after a 6-5 loss to hosts Canada in a play-off.

Canada, who had won six straight play-off games against Scotland at the championships, were 4-1 ahead against Bruce Mouat's rink after three ends.

Scotland pulled it back to 4-3, but Canada maintained their lead before stretching the deficit to 6-4 going into the final end.

It proved to be too much for Team Mouat to pull back.

It means Canada progress to the semi-final, where they will play Switzerland, while Japan face Sweden after beating USA 7-6.