Curling: Vicki Chalmers retires from Scotland duty

Chalmers, second left, helped Scotland to European Championships gold two years ago

Former world curling champion Vicki Chalmers has retired from Scotland duty.

The 29-year-old, part of Eve Muirhead's rink, helped Scotland win the World Championships in 2013 and the European Championships in 2011 and 2017.

She also took bronze alongside Muirhead as part of the Great Britain team at the Winter Olympics five years ago.

"My time in elite sport has run its course for now. I have had one heck of a journey," Chalmers said.

"After getting married last summer I no longer want to live apart from my husband Andrew. A massive thanks to my team in supporting me in making this decision."