Anna Vincenti: Swapping skis for football, Team GB for Malta, and becoming a postie

Anna Vincenti is a postal worker for Royal Mail and plays football for Motherwell and Malta

As a freestyle skier, Anna Vincenti would soar over 20 metres into the air with only mild concern that she was about to plummet on to an icy surface. Now she has a real worry - being bitten by a dog.

The 23-year-old, who narrowly missed out on a place in the Team GB squad for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, has recently completed a life-changing "mad" few months by taking a job delivering post for Royal Mail in Edinburgh.

That came after she decided to hang up her skis, return to football - her first love - sign for Motherwell, and compete for her grandfather's nation - Malta.

"Most of our postie training was taken up talking about 'beware of dogs' and I'm praying I don't get bitten by one," Scotland-born Vincenti tells BBC Sport.

"I've never been obsessed with the post or anything like that, but the hours are class and I'm free to do football in the evenings as well as weekends."

'It felt like my soul left my body'

To compound the blow of missing out on the 2014 Winter Olympics, Vincenti ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee at the subsequent World Championships.

After over a year off the snow she returned to enjoy her "best ever" season in 2016 - finishing second in the overall Europa Cup rankings - but then came further sickening injury setbacks.

Ruptured ligaments in her shoulder were followed by a torn meniscus and further knee damage before a complete ACL rupture in September 2017, which ruled her out of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

"Laying there and knowing what I'd done to myself, it felt like my soul left my body," she says.

"I was crumpled and crying and just saying, 'I can't go through all of that again.'"

With the help of the GB Snowsport team and her sports psychologist, Vincenti would return to the sport. But she was no longer the fearless skier of old.

"I started to look at people going off the 60-foot jumps and thinking, 'I don't want to do that' - it scares me now'.

"The fear hit me, I just felt too scared and even now sitting here I can't believe I used to do that - it's crazy."

Women's football 'taking off'

With that, Vincenti returned to football - a sport she says is almost "unrecognisable" from the one she left as a teenager.

Record viewing figures at the beginning of the Women's World Cup in France, as well as major investment in England's Women's Super League, show how much it has developed.

Vincenti, who played in goal for Scotland at Under-15 and Under-17 level before focusing on slopestyle skiing, says: "It's crazy. When I was younger, I always wanted to go over to America and get a scholarship there because that's where it was so big - and now it's massive here.

"Women's teams are being paid, you've one of the biggest leagues in the world in England, and the Scottish girls went full-time leading into the World Cup.

"Growing up that just wasn't a thing and there wasn't financial backing, but we're seeing men's and women's teams working together, like with Manchester City and here with Hearts, which is amazing to see."

'I want to be Malta's number one!'

Vincenti kept a clean sheet on her debut for Malta

Vincenti qualifies for Malta through a grandfather, and, after a successful trial, she kept a clean sheet on her debut in a friendly against Bolton Ladies last month.

Malta are 101st in the world rankings, but Vincenti believes they can make big improvements, starting with next month's European Championship qualifier against Denmark.

"It's a new programme but the standard is really high and we have some really good players, so I think it's only going to get bigger in Malta," she says.

Vincenti is training daily through the summer and hopes to establish herself in the number one shirts for Motherwell and Malta next season.

"Having aimed for the Winter Olympics in the past, qualifying for a summer Olympics in the future would be a dream," she says.

"There's the World Cup and European Championships as well in football, but for now I'm just focusing on being the best I can be and seeing how far I can take this."

