Katie Ormerod wins big air silver on World Cup return in New Zealand

Katie Ormerod was tipped as a Winter Olympic medal contender before breaking her heel in a training run at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod won silver in the big air event in New Zealand on her first World Cup appearance in almost two years.

Ormerod, who broke her heel before the 2018 Winter Olympics, earned a seventh World Cup podium after the final was cancelled because of high winds.

That meant the 21-year-old's score from qualifying stood (83.75), as Finland's Enni Rukajvari, 29, took gold (86.00).

"It couldn't be a better way for me to start the season," said Ormerod.

"I'm so excited to come second in my first World Cup back since injury. It was great to ride in such a high level contest and I'm really happy with my riding."

Last season, Ormerod secured two Europa Cup slopestyle podium finishes on her comeback to competition.

In her first World Cup appearance in 629 days, she was third after the first run at Cardrona, then improved to second place with her backside 720 mute.

The result is an early birthday present for Ormerod who turns 22 on Sunday. She has drawn level with Zoe Gillings-Brier and James Woods with seven top-three World Cup finishes, equal fifth on Britain's all-time list.