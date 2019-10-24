Team GB to receive 2014 Winter Olympics four-man bob bronze in November

Team GB's four-man team originally finished fifth in Sochi in 2014

Team GB's four-man bobsleigh team will receive their bronze medals from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in November.

John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon finished fifth behind two Russian crews, who were later disqualified for doping.

The quartet will receive their medal at the Team GB Ball in London.

"We will never have that Olympic moment, but receiving our medal at the Team GB Ball will be a special moment," Jackson, the pilot of the crew, said.

The bronze brings Team GB's medal tally from Sochi 2014 to five after Lizzy Yarnold's skeleton gold, Jenny Jones' snowboard slopestyle bronze, and silver and bronze medals for the men's and women's curling rinks respectively.