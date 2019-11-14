Stuart Fitzsimmons: British Olympic skier dies at the age of 62

Fitzsimmons (far left) competed in three events at the Innsbruck Winter Olympics

British Olympic skier Stuart Fitzsimmons has died at the age of 62.

Fitzsimmons, a four-time national champion who competed at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, died of pneumonia in his hometown Edinburgh on Monday.

After retiring from skiing, the Scot worked as a cameraman for iconic BBC television programme Ski Sunday.

Commentator Konrad Bartelski, also an Olympic skier, said Fitzsimmons helped put the programme "on the map".

"The world has just lost one of the most memorable people and one with whom I was fortunate enough to share such great times," he wrote.

"My sincere thanks to 'Fitzi' for making us all smile and laugh so much."

Canadian two-time Olympian Ken Read wrote: "Stuart's energy was infectious; his creativity boundless and frantic; his love for skiing and ski racing a life-long passion.

"He was one of a kind in the truest sense."