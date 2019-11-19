European Curling Championships: Muirhead's Scotland remain joint top after Germany win

Eve Muirhead's rink face Latvia and Russia on Wednesday

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink remain in a four-way tie at the top of the table after beating Germany at the European Curling Championships.

The Scots were forced to come from behind to clinch their fifth victory by a 10-5 scoreline in Helsingborg.

It leaves them joint top with Russia, Sweden and Switzerland.

"That was a really solid game by all of us. We came out pretty sharp today," said Muirhead.

"We're over half way now and to be sitting joint top is good."

Next up for Scotland are Latvia on Wednesday morning and then Russia at night, before finishing the group stage against Estonia on Thursday.