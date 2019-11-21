European Curling Championships: Scotland's men reach semi-finals despite defeat

Ross Paterson must end Sweden's unbeaten run to reach the final

Ross Paterson's Scotland qualified for the semi-finals of the European Curling Championships - but only thanks to a win by Switzerland's Yannik Schwaller.

The Scots face a re-match with Niklas Edin's world champions after losing 7-3 to the Swedes in the final match of the round-robin in Helsingborg.

Paterson's rink would have been knocked out if Joel Retornaz's Italians defeated Switzerland.

But an extra-end win for the Swiss means Scotland play later on Thursday.

While Switzerland, who finished second in the round robin behind the Swedes with six wins from nine games, take on Mikkel Krause's Danes, who finished with a 7-5 win over Germany, Paterson will hope to end Edin's unbeaten run.

Sweden retain a 100% record as they head into a match against the Scots, who finished level with the Danes, Italians and Thomas Ulsrud's Norwegians on five wins but qualify because of their head-to-head record.

Edin, who lost to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in last year's final, told BBC Sport: "We knew we had to play well against the Scots as we hadn't beaten them before this year.

"Hopefully we can keep this momentum going."

Picking up three shots at the sixth end proved crucial for the Swedes as Paterson's rink never recovered from the 5-2 deficit.

That left the Scots waiting on the result from the last match on the ice between Switzerland and Italy.

Retornaz, who won bronze a year ago, took a single at the ninth end to force the match into overtime, but Schwaller took out Italy's scoring stone with his final shot to secure a 7-5 win.

Meanwhile, England fell to a 6-3 defeat by Sergey Glukhov's Russians, whose victory left Andrew Reed's side bottom of the round-robin after one win.

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink had already qualified for Friday's semi-finals of the women's event ahead of the final matches in their round-robin on Thursday.

Final round-robin standings: Sweden 9-0, Switzerland 6-3, Denmark 5-4, Scotland 5-4, Norway 5-4, Germany 4-5, Netherlands 3-6, Russia 2-7, England 1-8.