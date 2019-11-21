Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team finally receive bronze medals

Team GB's four-man team originally finished fifth in Sochi in 2014

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team have finally been awarded their bronze medal from the 2014 Winter Olympics.

John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon finished fifth in Sochi behind two Russian crews, who were later disqualified for doping.

The quartet received their medals at the Team GB Ball in London on Thursday.

"It's nice but we still missed out on all the amazing stuff that would have happened if we had got the medal out there," Fearon said.

"We gave our lives for that opportunity and we went away thinking we weren't good enough, but it turns out we actually were."

The bronze brings Team GB's medal tally from Sochi 2014 to five after Lizzy Yarnold's skeleton gold, Jenny Jones' snowboard slopestyle bronze, and silver and bronze medals for the men's and women's curling rinks respectively.