European Curling Championships: Scotland face holders Sweden in women's final

Eve Muirhead led Scotland to victory over Anna Hasselborg's Swedes two years ago

European Curling Championships, women's final Venue: Olympia Rink, Helsingborg Date: Saturday, 23 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink will face Anna Hasselborg's Swedish reigning champions in Saturday's European Curling Championships final.

The Scots edged out world champion Silvana Tirinzoni's Swiss 3-2, drawing the final stone of the extra end.

Tirinzoni's rink had tied the dogged contest in Helsingborg by scoring a single in the final end.

"That game was 100% a game of patience," former world champion Muirhead said.

"I think we called a really good game, but Sweden's going to be a different game. It's going to be tough, a big battle and it'll be about digging deep, but I'm up for it and I think we're capable of something pretty special."

Hosts Sweden romped to a 9-3 win over Alina Kovaleva's Russia thanks to scoring a five at the eighth end.

It leaves the two sides who finished joint top of the round-robin, with only one defeat apiece, playing off for third place.

Scotland and Sweden both suffered two defeats in their nine games and Muirhead will need to avenge a heavy 11-4 loss to the holders earlier this week if she is to add to her 2011 and 2017 European titles.

Hasselborg will be seeking her second title, having won silver at the previous two Europeans, losing to Muirhead in the final two years ago.

Sweden will be going for double gold in front of their home fans after Niclas Edin's side defeated Ross Paterson's Scots in Thursday's semi-final.