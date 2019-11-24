Dave Ryding: Brit skier crashes out in World Cup slalom

Ryding has twice finished on the World Cup podium

British skier Dave Ryding crashed out of the first World Cup slalom of the season in Levi, Finland.

He was in second position after the first run and got off to a flier on his second run but made a mistake near the end and did not finish.

Ryding, 32, was aiming to become the first British skier to win an Alpine World Cup race.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen triumphed in tricky conditions ahead of France's Noel Clement and Swiss Daniel Yule.

Ryding has previously recorded two World Cup podium finishes - both second places - in Kitzbuhel in 2017 and Oslo last season.

He told BBC Sport this week that it was time for him to step up and "take more risks" following the retirement of legend Marcel Hirscher, who had dominated the sport for the past decade.

There are 12 slalom races on the World Cup calendar with Ryding next set to race in Val d'Isere, France, on 15 December.