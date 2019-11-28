Snowboarder Bryn Nicholas swaps from Australia to Britain

Nicolas was a two-time winner in Canada's Big White Ski Resort in March

Snowboarder Bryn Nicholas will represent Great Britain after his application to swap allegiances from Australia was approved.

The 19-year-old holds a UK passport and qualifies to ride for Britain though his British-born father.

He becomes Britain's highest ranked male SBX athlete and will compete in Austria this weekend.

"I am now looking forward to joining up with my GB team-mates and putting in the hard yards this season," he said.

"I am a committed, passionate and developing SBX racer determined to compete to the best of my ability."