Snowboarder Bryn Nicholas swaps from Australia to Britain
Snowboarder Bryn Nicholas will represent Great Britain after his application to swap allegiances from Australia was approved.
The 19-year-old holds a UK passport and qualifies to ride for Britain though his British-born father.
He becomes Britain's highest ranked male SBX athlete and will compete in Austria this weekend.
"I am now looking forward to joining up with my GB team-mates and putting in the hard yards this season," he said.
"I am a committed, passionate and developing SBX racer determined to compete to the best of my ability."