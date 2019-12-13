Zoe Atkin, sister of Olympic ski medallist Izzy, wins first World Cup halfpipe title

From the section

Atkin triumphed in the first event of the season

British sixteen-year-old Zoe Atkin captured her first World Cup halfpipe title with an impressive win at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

The sister of Britain's first Olympic ski medallist Izzy only made her World Cup debut in this event last year.

This year she overcame difficult blizzard conditions to record a winning total of 87.75 with her opening run.

United States' Brita Sigourney was second with 85.00 while Canada's Rachael Karker was third with 81.75.

Atkin was making only her third World Cup start and qualified for the final in second place.

Rowan Cheshire's victory in 2014 is Britain's only previous halfpipe World Cup winner.