Ski Sunday: BBC Two coverage details

Graham Bell and Ed Leigh present the 42nd series of Ski Sunday on the BBC

Ski Sunday returns for another series of World Cup racing and stories from the world of snowsport, presented by Ed Leigh and Graham Bell.

The 2020 series of the weekly winter sports magazine programme begins on 5 January and will run until 16 February.

All episodes will be aired on BBC Two and will be available to watch on demand on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC TV coverage

All times are in GMT and subject to change

Sunday, 5 January

18:00-18:45 - BBC Two (19:00-19:45, BBC Two Wales)

Ski Sunday returns for 2020 with slalom racing from Zagreb, Croatia. The team chat to superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, who is looking to be crowned snow queen for the third year running, and also sees whether Dave Ryding can secure Britain's first World Cup victory.

Sunday, 12 January

18:15-19:00 - BBC Two

Ed Leigh and Graham Bell present from Adelboden, Switzerland, for the start of the classics season. Home favourite Daniel Yule is chasing victory against a stellar field in the men's slalom, including Great Britain's Dave Ryding.

Sunday, 19 January

18:00-19:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 26 January

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 2 February

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 9 February

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 16 February

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

Live guide and event notifications

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.