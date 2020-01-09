Team GB name curler Robyn Mitchell as flag-bearer at Winter Youth Olympics

Curler Robyn Mitchell cites three-time Winter Olympian Eve Muirhead as her idol

2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games Date: 9-22 January Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland Coverage: Daily live action and highlights on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and connected TVs

British curler Robyn Mitchell will be the flag-bearer for Great Britain at the Winter Youth Olympic opening ceremony in Switzerland on Thursday.

The 16-year-old from Dunlop, Scotland, is part of a 28-strong British squad for the Lausanne 2020 Games.

"I'm nervous, but also excited because this is a huge honour," she said.

Despite being among the leading medal contenders at the past two Winter Youth Olympics, Team GB's curlers are yet to win a medal in the event.

Mitchell, who cites 2014 Winter Olympic curling bronze medallist Eve Muirhead as her sporting idol, will line up alongside Hannah Farries, Jamie Rankin and skip Ross Craik in the mixed competition, which begins on Friday.

The teenager, who started the sport aged seven, believes this year's line-up has the potential to challenge for honours.

"We'd like to achieve a gold medal, but any medal would be great," she said.

"Being here is brilliant and hopefully one day I can take it on to European competitions and then the [senior] Olympics."

