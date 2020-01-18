British bobsleigh duo Bradley Hall and Greg Cackett claim first World Cup silver

Britain's Bradley Hall and Greg Cackett (left) won a historic silver medal

Britain's Bradley Hall and Greg Cackett have claimed a historic first World Cup two-man bobsleigh medal.

The duo won silver behind Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, who have dominated this season.

"We believe that's GB's best ever showing in a two-man race since the circuit officially came into being in the 1980s," GB Bobsleigh tweeted.

Hall and Cackett are self-funded after losing UK Sport backing for the 2022 Olympics cycle.

They were in third position after the first run in Igls, Austria, but moved up to the silver medal after the second run.

Hall said: "It's an absolutely incredible feeling. If you told us last week that we were going to finish in the top six two weeks in a row, let alone fourth and second, we wouldn't have believed you.

"These last two weeks have been really tough - me and Greg have been feeling under the weather - but we managed to pull out two consistent runs and to be stood on the podium with a silver medal around our necks is really, really special.

"To be rewriting history at this stage in our careers is amazing. We've carried on from where the team left off last year in the two-man - this isn't a one off. We've gone ninth, eighth, sixth, fourth at the World Championships [with Nick Gleeson], fourth at the World Cup and now second here [with Cackett]. We're on the way up and it's a sign of good things to come, I hope."

Hall has had an outstanding season after finishing fourth in the two-man with Cackett in La Plagne last weekend.

And in the four-man Hall and his team have recorded three successive top 10 finishes in their first three World Cup races, including eighth last weekend.

The last time Great Britain won a World Cup medal with a duo was the women's competition. Nicola Minichiello won World Cup silver in 2009 and also won World Championships gold in Lake Placid the same year.