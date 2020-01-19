Elise Christie: Speed skater to return at ISU European Championships after break

Elise Christie finished 2019 ranked 30th in the world

British short track speed skater Elise Christie will compete at the ISU European Championships this weekend after a break because of "ill health".

The 29-year-old, who won three world titles in 2017, announced in October she would miss four World Cup races and return in the new year.

At the time she spoke of feeling like a "complete failure" and talked openly about her mental health struggles.

"Heading out to Hungary with a clear mind," her Twitter said on Sunday.

On 2 January, Christie announced she would be taking a break from social media, with the message about her return to competition appearing to be posted on her behalf.

It said: "Elise has a message to share: Heading out to Hungary this weekend for the #EuroChamps with a clear mind and a lot of love for all your continued support.

"Forever grateful and improving every day. Through sickness and injury gradually getting stronger."

Christie, who is aiming to compete in her fourth Winter Olympic Games in 2022, was open about her battle with anxiety and depression after the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

She fell in the 500m final and 1500m semi-finals and raced with an injured ankle in the 1,000m heats, where she was disqualified.

Then in October last year she said 2018 had been "horrific", adding: "I am disappointed in myself for not being able to do more."

In an emotional statement, she had said: "I weaned off the medication, stopped self harming and really started to move forward, moved myself out of the 'darkness' but I've been met the other side of the darkness by probably the most challenging and deflating years of my life.

"And unfortunately due to ill health for the most part, I won't be racing until January 2020."

The ISU European Speed Skating Championships take place from 24-26 January in Debrecen.