Winter Youth Olympics: Kirsty Muir wins Big Air silver in Lausanne

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Youth Olympics 2020: Great Britain's Kirsty Muir wins freeski big air silver

British freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has won Big Air silver at the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne.

The 15-year-old, who is a two-time world junior medallist, finished just 1.25 points behind China's gold medallist Ailing Eileen Gu.

After finishing fourth in Saturday's ski slopestyle final, Scotland's Muir delivered three impressive runs to score 170.00 as others struggled.

"I'm super excited and really pleased with what I put down today," she said.

Many of the women's Big Air finalists found the sunny conditions difficult to combat as the melting snow meant they struggled to generate the speed needed to perform their desired tricks.

But Muir overcame those difficulties to claim a medal.

"I knew I was in medal contention, but I was trying not to think about it," she said.

"It was really special to have my family and friends here because they haven't seen me at an event like this before and it's really nice to have them support me."

Earlier on the final day of Lausanne, 2020 British short track speed skater Olivia Weedon claimed bronze in the mixed nation relay event.

She was the sixth British athlete to claim a medal competing as part of a mixed nation competition follow Theo Collins' long track speed skating silver and four medals for GB ice hockey players.