Coronavirus: World Cup alpine skiing events in China cancelled

Matthias Mayer won the downhill event in Kitzbuhel in January

The men's alpine skiing World Cup races in China have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Ski Federation confirmed the downhill and super-G races scheduled for 15 and 16 February in Yanqing would not go ahead.

The new Olympic downhill course was set to host the first Beijing 2022 test.

"Although the risk level in Yanqing is low, the health and welfare of all participants must take priority," said FIS president Gian Franco Kasper.

"It is also imperative athletes can focus on their performance and particularly on the completely new and very challenging course."

The number of cases of coronavirus has topped 5,000, with more than 100 people dying.

Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics with the Yanquing district set to host the alpine skiing, bobsleigh and luge events.

The FIS is aiming to re-arrange the races for later in the year.