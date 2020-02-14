Scottish Curling Championships: Sophie Jackson wants World Championships run again

Team Jackson are defending their Scottish title this week in Perth

Scottish Curling Championships Venue: Dewars Centre, Perth Date: Monday 10 to Saturday 15 February Coverage: Live streaming on Friday and Saturday on the BBC Sport website

The experience of representing Scotland on the world stage is motivating skip Sophie Jackson as her rink defend their Scottish title in Perth this week.

Team Jackson began their title tilt with a 7-6 victory over Eve Muirhead's rink and had wins over Susan Kesley's, Rachel Dakers' and Lisa Davie's rinks either side of a defeat by Maggie Wilson's team.

"It was a huge positive winning the Scottish title and getting our first experience of the World Championships. We learnt so much," said Jackson.

"It has made us want to strive to achieve more and we would love to get back to the Worlds and to have Scotland on our backs again."

Last year's win for Jackson, Naomi Brown, Mili Smith and Sophie Sinclair was their first in the tournament.

The 23-year-old from Dumfries describes the tournament at Dewars Centre as the "pinnacle" of her team's season, with the four players reunited for the first time since October, with Leanne McKenzie having stood in for Smith and Brown, who have had to overcome illness and injury in order to play in the Scottish Championships.

Aberdeen's Team Wilson (comprising Wilson, Rebecca Morrison, Jennifer Marshall and Eilidh Yeats) are unbeaten after five matches in the round-robin stage, while seven-time winners Team Muirhead are tied with Jackson's rink on four wins from five in the eight-team event.

Having recovered from hip surgery in 2018, Olympian Muirhead won the Oakville Fall Classic in the season opener and reached her seventh European Championship final as they try to find form to get to the World Championships in Canada's Prince George in March.

Bruce Mouat's rink face tough competition for the Scottish title from the rinks led by Glen Muirhead and Ross Paterson

Bruce Mouat's rink (Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan) are going well in the men's event as they aim for their third consecutive Scottish title.

The 25-year-old, whose rink have won all four of their matches this week, believes there are "five or six teams that could easily win this week and in doing so earn the right to represent Scotland at the Worlds".

"There are so many good Scottish teams," said the Edinburgh-based skip.

"So this one could be even more special if we win and getting to represent Scotland in Scotland is a very exciting prospect, so we want to be part of that, helping to grow the audience here for our sport."

Having won bronze for Scotland at the European Championships earlier this season, Ross Paterson's quartet have won two and lost two of their round-robin matches to date in Perth.

"Representing Scotland as a team was a great honour for us and has certainly given us additional motivation to wear that Scotland jersey again," said the 35-year-old from Glasgow.

"There are three teams in the top 20 world rankings at the Scottish this time around, plus all the top Scottish teams, so every game is going to be important."