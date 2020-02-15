Ski World Cup: GB's Gus Kenworthy wins freestyle gold in Calgary

Media playback is not supported on this device Gus Kenworthy won silver for Team USA in Sochi

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has won his first World Cup gold competing for Great Britain.

Kenworthy, who switched allegiance from the US to Britain in December, came first in the ski halfpipe in Calgary, Canada with a score of 93.20.

The 28-year-old is the first British man to win a World Cup halfpipe gold.

Kenworthy said he was "super stoked" to win his first World Cup event since 2016.

The Olympic silver medallist added: "The return to snow has been awesome so far and I'm really enjoying working with everyone at GB Snowsport."

Kenworthy is only the third GB Snowsport athlete to win a World Cup event in halfpipe, after Rowan Cheshire in 2014 and Zoe Atkin in December last year.

The Chelmsford-born skier, who is also an actor and social media influencer and is based in Los Angeles, made his skiing comeback at X Games Aspen and then took silver on the modified pipe at Mammoth Mountain in California last weekend.

He had previously represented Team USA at the 2014 and 2018 Games, winning slopestyle silver in Sochi.

Kenworthy's compatriot Katie Ormerod successfully qualified for the slopestyle final on Sunday.