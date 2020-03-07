Great Britain's Thomas Gerken Schofield wins dual moguls silver

The silver medal puts Thomas Gerken Schofield on a World Cup podium for the first time

Great Britain's Thomas Gerken Schofield has won silver in the men's dual moguls at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Krasnoyarsk.

The 22-year-old, in the first final of his senior career, was beaten to gold by Canada's Mikael Kingsbury.

The silver is GB's first World Cup moguls skiing medal with Schofield beaten after slightly over rotating on the final jump, leaving Kingsbury to win his 63rd World Cup gold.

American Bradley Wilson took bronze.