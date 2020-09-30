Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

GB's two four-man bobsleigh teams finished 17th and 18th at Pyeongchang 2018

UK Sport has launched an independent investigation into allegations made against the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association.

BBC Sport understands the latest allegations are not linked to those made of bullying, racism, sexism and discrimination in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The BBSA told BBC Sport it "welcomes" the investigation.

The governing body added it was "happy to co-operate fully".

Following the 2018 Games, the BBSA had £5m of public funding for bobsleigh for the four years up to Beijing 2022 taken away after a disappointing campaign in South Korea.

Skeleton enjoyed an increase to £7.2m after winning three Olympic medals but UK Sport demanded a complete overhaul of its leadership as a condition of receiving the money.

Half of the eight-person board stepped down and the current board, which includes double Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold, has an even male-female ratio.