Beijing were awarded the Games in 2015 after beating the bid of Kazakhstan's Almaty

Next year's Snowboard and Freeski World Championships is among six test events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Travel restrictions in China include a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international visitors.

Organisers said a second wave of Covid-19 "made it virtually impossible to stage international competitions".

However, Beijing Games competition venues are all scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

International Ski Federation president Gian Franco Kasper said: "It was a difficult decision to make, but thanks to the advanced level of preparation by the Beijing 2022 team, we know all venues will be operating at the highest standard in time for the Games in February 2022."

The Ski Jumping Continental Cup, Ski Jumping World Cup, Nordic Combined World Cup, women's Alpine World Cup and Cross Country World Cup, all due to take place between January and March, are the other events that have been cancelled.

The Beijing Winter Games are scheduled to take place from 4-22 February 2022.