Young is hoping to reach the Beijing Winter Olympics

Olympian Andrew Young claimed his and Britain's first cross-country skiing World Cup sprint medal for five years with bronze in Davos, Switzerland.

Young, 28, became the nation's first-ever World Cup medallist in the event with bronze in Toblach, Italy in 2015.

"It's been a long five years - had almost given up on sprinting," Young posted on social media.

Italian Olympic silver medallist Federico Pellegrino took gold ahead of Russia's Alexander Bolshunov.

Young's GB team-mate James Clugnet achieved his best World Cup finish with eighth.

Last year, Young achieved his first 15km pursuit major honour with bronze at the World Cup Finals in Quebec, Canada following an appeal, after initially finishing fourth.

The Scottish skier was 18 when he made his Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010 and aims to become Britain's first-ever Olympic cross-country skiing medallist at Beijing 2022, which would be his fourth Games.