Matt Weston wins skeleton World Cup silver in Innsbruck

Matt Weston
Matt Weston was competing in only his fifth World Cup race

Britain's Matt Weston won his first skeleton World Cup medal with silver in Innsbruck, Austria.

In what was his only fifth race on the sport's top circuit, the 23-year-old finished just 0.20 seconds behind Latvia's six-time world champion Martins Dukurs.

Germany's Christopher Grotheer won bronze, 0.13secs behind Weston.

Weston moves up to third in the overall World Cup standings at the halfway stage of the season.

It is the best result for a British man at a skeleton World Cup since 2010, when four-time Olympian Kristan Bromley finished second in Whistler, Canada.

Weston had finished just 0.13secs off bronze at last week's World Cup, also in Innsbruck, following fifth and 12th-place finishes at the first two races of the season in Sigulda, Latvia, in November.

British team-mate Marcus Wyatt won bronze at the second World Cup in Sigulda.

The finale of the skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup season, originally scheduled to take place in Beijing in March, has been moved to Innsbruck and will run from 24-31 January.

