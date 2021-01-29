Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Craig Thompson (left) stepped up to the top circuit in 2019

Great Britain's Craig Thompson finished second to win his first World Cup medal in the men's skeleton at the final event of the season in Innsbruck.

Thompson, 28, finished 0.23 seconds behind Russia's Alexander Tretiakov with Austria's Samuel Maier in third.

His previous best finish was fifth in Winterberg in January, and he has now finished in the top seven in four of his six races this season.

Fellow Britons Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston finished fifth and 11th.

Great Britain have now had three different first-time male skeleton World Cup medallists this season after Wyatt's bronze in Latvia in November and Weston's silver in Innsbruck in December.

Latvia's Martins Dukurs won the overall title for a 10th time.

The World Championships will be held in Altenberg, Germany, between 11-13 February.