Muirhead wants to compete in the team and mixed doubles events at the Beijing games, which start on 4 February 2022

Eve Muirhead is targeting double Winter Olympic gold next year as she aims to compete in the mixed doubles as well as the team event for the first time.

The 30-year-old would set a new British record for Olympic curling appearances if she qualifies for a fourth games in Beijing next February.

Muirhead, who led her rink to a bronze medal in 2014, can now compete in both events after a change in policy.

"I for one would absolutely love that," Muirhead said.

"I love a challenge and the chance to mix it up a bit and I would throw my right arm at it and do everything I could to make it work."