Scotland's Eve Muirhead was among those hoping to compete in Switzerland

The World Women's Curling Championship, scheduled to take place from 19-28 March in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, has been cancelled.

The World Curling Federation says it made "extensive efforts" to "deliver a Covid-safe event".

However, the local health authority has chosen not to support the event due to new variant concerns.

With last year's championship also called off, the WCF will now "evaluate all options" for Olympic qualifying.

The governing body say it will "do everything we can to ensure that it's carried out on the ice in competition."

WCF president, Kate Caithness, said: "Our staff and the local organisers had worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of all our athletes, officials, staff and volunteers working at the event.

"We are extremely disappointed that the athletes who have worked so hard to compete for a World Championship title will not have that opportunity for the second year in a row."

The World Men's Curling Championship is due to take place from 3-11 April 3 in Calgary, Canada.