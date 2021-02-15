Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin has won nine World Championships medals

Mikaela Shiffrin became the most decorated American skier in World Championships history by winning gold in the alpine combined in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The 25-year-old was in prime position to challenge after finishing third in the combined's opening super-G.

She produced a slalom masterclass to post a combined time of two minutes 07.22 seconds over the two runs.

Her ninth world medal moved her past Lindsey Vonn's total of eight.

Shiffrin - who won her first World Championships medal in 2013 - now has six golds, one silver and two bronzes, so also surpassed Ted Ligety's record of five golds.

Slovakia's World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova took silver on the day - 0.86secs behind - with the Swiss team earning a sixth medal of the championships with Michelle Gisin taking bronze.

Shiffrin's success moves her fourth on the all-time list for medals won by women at the World Championships.

Sweden's Anja Parson and Marielle Goitschel of France won 11 each, while Germany's Christl Cranz won 15 medals between 1934 and 1939.