Brookes triumphed in only her third senior competition

Fourteen-year-old British snowboarder Mia Brookes celebrated her first Europa Cup win in the Big Air discipline at Davos in Switzerland.

Brookes was runner-up on her senior international debut in December's Slopestyle event aged 13 in Switzerland and was second again in the discipline.

But on Friday she recorded a score of 220.00, with Belgium's Loranne Smans second on 179.22.

Cody Bramwell also sealed a first win at the Freeride World Tour in Andorra.

Bramwell, 26, had previously finished second at the same resort.

He finished ahead of American Blake Moller to take top spot in the event where competitors can take their own route off piste down a mountain and are judged on criteria including control, jumps and difficulty of the line.

At her age, Brookes is only allowed to enter second-tier Europa Cup level events but will be able to step up to World Cups when she is 15.

She will not be eligible for the 2022 Winter Olympics by a matter of weeks on age grounds and is instead targeting the 2026 Games.