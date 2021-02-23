Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain's Elise Christie won three world titles in 2017

Three-time world champion Elise Christie is "devastated" that Britain have pulled out of the 2021 World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.

UK residents are currently banned from entering host country the Netherlands because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The travel limits meant that this decision had to be made," said British Ice Skating chief Michelle Draper.

Britain were also forced to withdraw from the European Championships.

"As we have done throughout this pandemic we have adapted and explored every option to allow our elite skaters to compete at international events," added Draper.

The team included Christie, Holly Hoyland and Niall Treacy.

Scot Christie said: "It's been a very disappointing time over the last year, the World Championships was our light at the end of the tunnel.

"I was so excited, as were the rest of the team, to finally race. As this is one of my last years in the sport I'm devastated.

"I have found my love for skating again and was working really hard into this competition.

Christie, who is also a 10-time European champion, is now looking forward to building towards the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"We're so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to get us there and prepared," she added. "We can only look forward to the Olympic season now and what it can bring us. We will be there ready to fight.

"I'm gutted for my two young team-mates, they've worked so hard and haven't had the opportunity to kickstart their careers."

The competition runs from 5-7 March.