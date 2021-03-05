Watch Freestyle Ski World Championships and Snowboard & Freeski World Championships on BBC
The BBC has live coverage of two top winter sport events - the Freestyle Ski World Championships and the Snowboard & Freeski World Championships - across the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website this month.
On Monday, 8 March the Freestyle Ski World Championships begin in Almaty, Kazakhstan - including the flips, turns and jumps of the Moguls and Aerials Finals.
The GB moguls line-up includes the Gerken Schofield twins, Tom and Leonie, as well as younger sister Makayla.
Pyeongchang Olympic aerials skier Lloyd Wallace is expected to compete in his event despite posting on social media earlier this week that he had so far failed to attain a visa.
Then from Friday, 12 March, Aspen in Colorado plays host to the Snowboard & Freeski World Championships.
Olympic bronze medallist Izzy Atkin will lead the Great Britain team, if she comes through medical tests following a heavy fall during the X Games slopestyle final - in which she won silver - in January.
Atkin's younger sister Zoe Atkin will compete in the ski halfpipe event, while last season's overall snowboard World Cup winner Katie Ormerod returns after a recent shoulder injury.
Also competing will be reigning ski slopestyle world champion James Woods, along with 2014 Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy, who has switched from representing the USA to GB.
BBC coverage times
All times GMT and subject to late changes
Monday, 8 March
Freestyle Ski World Championships: Moguls final
08:50-10:50 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Tuesday, 9 March
Freestyle Ski World Championship: Dual Moguls final
08:50-10:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Wednesday, 10 March
Freestyle Ski World Championship: Aerials final
08:50-11:15 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Thursday, 11 March
Freestyle Ski World Championship: Aerials team final
08:50-10:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Snowboard & Freeski World Championships
Friday, 12 March
Snowboard Slopestyle finals
16:20-18:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Snowboard Halfpipe finals
19:50-22:10 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Saturday, 13 March
Freeski Slopestyle finals
16:20-18:50 - iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Snowboard Halfpipe finals
19:50-22:10 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Tuesday, 16 March
Freeski Big Air finals
15:50-17:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Snowboard Big Air finals
19:20-21:20 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
