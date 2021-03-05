Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Izzy Atkin faces a race to be fit after a heavy fall during the X Games slopestyle final in January

The BBC has live coverage of two top winter sport events - the Freestyle Ski World Championships and the Snowboard & Freeski World Championships - across the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website this month.

On Monday, 8 March the Freestyle Ski World Championships begin in Almaty, Kazakhstan - including the flips, turns and jumps of the Moguls and Aerials Finals.

The GB moguls line-up includes the Gerken Schofield twins, Tom and Leonie, as well as younger sister Makayla.

Pyeongchang Olympic aerials skier Lloyd Wallace is expected to compete in his event despite posting on social media external-link earlier this week that he had so far failed to attain a visa.

Then from Friday, 12 March, Aspen in Colorado plays host to the Snowboard & Freeski World Championships.

Olympic bronze medallist Izzy Atkin will lead the Great Britain team, if she comes through medical tests following a heavy fall during the X Games slopestyle final - in which she won silver - in January.

Atkin's younger sister Zoe Atkin will compete in the ski halfpipe event, while last season's overall snowboard World Cup winner Katie Ormerod returns after a recent shoulder injury.

Also competing will be reigning ski slopestyle world champion James Woods, along with 2014 Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy, who has switched from representing the USA to GB.

BBC coverage times

All times GMT and subject to late changes

Monday, 8 March

Freestyle Ski World Championships: Moguls final

08:50-10:50 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Tuesday, 9 March

Freestyle Ski World Championship: Dual Moguls final

08:50-10:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Wednesday, 10 March

Freestyle Ski World Championship: Aerials final

08:50-11:15 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Thursday, 11 March

Freestyle Ski World Championship: Aerials team final

08:50-10:30 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Snowboard & Freeski World Championships

Friday, 12 March

Snowboard Slopestyle finals

16:20-18:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Snowboard Halfpipe finals

19:50-22:10 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Saturday, 13 March

Freeski Slopestyle finals

16:20-18:50 - iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Snowboard Halfpipe finals

19:50-22:10 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Tuesday, 16 March

Freeski Big Air finals

15:50-17:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Snowboard Big Air finals

19:20-21:20 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.