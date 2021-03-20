Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Muir is one of the rising stars of British winter sports

British freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has secured her first World Cup medal in Aspen, Colorado.

The 16-year-old from Aberdeen, a two-time world junior medallist and Winter Youth Olympic silver medallist, took silver in ski slopestyle.

She scored 81.00 points, finishing behind France's Tess Ledeux (83.90) while Russia's Anastasiya Tatalina won bronze with 78.55.

Muir was sixth in the event at the recent World Championships in Colorado.