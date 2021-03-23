Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain's Chris Boyadji & Zoe Jones

2021 World Figure Skating Championships Venue: Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden Dates: 25-28 March Coverage: Watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.

The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships begin on Thursday with than 200 of the world's best competing in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nine of Britain's top skaters will be in action, including 41-year-old Zoe Jones and her pairs partner Christopher Boyadji, returning for their sixth world championships since Jones came out of retirement in 2014.

The BBC will have four days of live coverage from four competitive disciplines as well as the closing exhibition, with the action available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Thursday 25 March

Pairs Free Skating

17:05-21:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Friday 26 March

Ladies Free Skating

16:55-21:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Saturday 27 March

Men's Free Skating

09:55-14:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Ice Dance Free Dance

15:55-19:55 GMT - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Sunday 28 March

Exhibition

18:30-21:00 BST - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

All coverage times are subject to change.

