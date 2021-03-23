2021 World Figure Skating Championships: BBC coverage and schedule
|2021 World Figure Skating Championships
|Venue: Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden Dates: 25-28 March
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer & the BBC Sport website and app.
The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships begin on Thursday with than 200 of the world's best competing in Stockholm, Sweden.
Nine of Britain's top skaters will be in action, including 41-year-old Zoe Jones and her pairs partner Christopher Boyadji, returning for their sixth world championships since Jones came out of retirement in 2014.
The BBC will have four days of live coverage from four competitive disciplines as well as the closing exhibition, with the action available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Thursday 25 March
Pairs Free Skating
17:05-21:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Friday 26 March
Ladies Free Skating
16:55-21:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Saturday 27 March
Men's Free Skating
09:55-14:30 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Ice Dance Free Dance
15:55-19:55 GMT - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 28 March
Exhibition
18:30-21:00 BST - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
All coverage times are subject to change.
