Mouat and his rink are aiming for a top six place to ensure a place for Great Britain at Beijing 2022

Scotland lost their opening match at the Men's Curling World Championship, going down 9-6 to host nation Canada.

Bruce Mouat's rink led 5-2 after five ends in Calgary but trailed by two going into the 10th.

And the Canadians, led by Brenden Bottcher, kept the pressure up to close out a comfortable victory.

Sweden are aiming for a third successive victory after last year's event was cancelled, while the top six nations all seal Olympic qualification.

Scotland take on Denmark next in the round-robin phase.

Each of the 14 rinks plays 13 games before the top six qualify for the play-offs.