Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mouat and his rink are aiming for a top six place to ensure a place for Great Britain at Beijing 2022

Scotland made it four victories in a row at the men's Curling World Championship in Canada, after a 10-1 win over China.

Alternate Ross Whyte got his first taste of action as the win took them to four wins and one loss.

It follows on from wings over South Korea, Denmark and the Netherlands after defeat by Canada.

The Scots next face defending world champions Sweden at 16:00 BST on Monday, before meeting Germany.

Each of the 14 rinks plays 13 games before the top six qualify for the play-offs, with Scotland currently joint third.

Sweden are aiming for a third successive victory after last year's event was cancelled, while the top six nations all seal Olympic qualification.