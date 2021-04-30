Curling: Team Muirhead off to winning start at World Women's Curling Championship

Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead is aiming to guide Team GB to next year's Winter Olympics

Scotland got off to a convincing start at the World Women's Curling Championship after defeating the USA 10-6 in Calgary.

Eve Muirhead's team had to wait until the sixth end before taking the initiative at the WinSport Arena, scoring three points in the final end to be sure of victory.

The Scots' second match is against Japan later on Friday before facing Germany on Saturday.

"We're really pleased," said Muirhead.

"It was a bit of a grind at the start of the game, it was quite scrappy and a few missed shots on both sides.

"As it went on we definitely came on to a really good game, especially in the second half where we converted our twos really well and forced the ones which is almost text book when that happens, then we saw it out at the end."

The nations that finish in the top six of the 14-team round-robin stage progress to the play-offs as well as earning qualification for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.