Scotland beat a German side short of players because of Covid protocols

Sunday morning's session at the World Women's Curling Championship was postponed after positive Covid-19 cases were identified among broadcasters.

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink were due to play China in the seventh session of the round robin in Calgary, Canada.

World Curling says no athletes or officials are believed to be at risk.

"The entire competition broadcast staff have now been isolated in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place," it states.

Germany's team had already had to start the competition, including a defeat by Scotland, short of two of their five players because of Covid protocols.

However, World Curling stresses that the broadcast staff are in a different hotel from the athletes and officials.

It hopes to resume for the afternoon session, due to begin at 21:00 BST, with the postponed games to be played later in the week.

Having started with wins over United States, Japan and Germany, Muirhead's rink are joint top of the round robin table along with Switzerland's reigning champions, Olympic champions Sweden and the Russians.

British Curling said that, despite the positive tests, organisers had done "a superb job of protecting everyone in the Calgary bubble over the past two months".

''British Curling and Scottish Curling fully respect and support the efforts being made by everyone in the bubble in Calgary, led by the World Curling Federation, Alberta Health and Curling Canada," it said in a statement.

Scotland are due to face their Korean counterparts, who have lost all three of their ties so far, in Sunday's evening session.