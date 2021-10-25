Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

GB's Wyatt (left) said second place was a confidence booster for the Olympic season

Great Britain have won medals in skeleton and bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics test event in Beijing.

Brad Hall and Greg Cackett won silver in the two-man bobsleigh while skeleton slider Marcus Wyatt finished second on the Olympic track which will be used during the Games in February.

All the international teams who will be competing at the Winter Olympics have been in China for a three-week training camp to test out the purpose-built new track in Yanqing.

"It's a great start to the season and a near-perfect end to the three weeks here in Beijing," said Wyatt, who won his maiden World Cup medal in Latvia a year ago.

Hall and Cackett clocked a combined time of 2 minutes 0.87 seconds to finish seven hundredths of a second behind Germany's reigning double Olympic champion and 11-time world champion, Francesco Friedrich.

Wyatt prevented a Germany clean sweep in the men's skeleton and added: "I'm sure there will be points of the season that aren't going so well so to have this in my locker and to know that I've performed on the track where it really matters is massive for my confidence."

Britain have won a skeleton medal at each of the last five Games, since the sport was re-introduced at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

In bobsleigh, Britain have had recent success in the four-man, but have not won an Olympic medal in two-man since since Tony Nash and Robin Dixon won gold in Innsbruck 57 years ago.

Testing continues with races in four-man and women's bobsleigh on Tuesday with the first World Cup of the season in Igls, Austria, in mid November.