Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Brad Hall and Greg Cackett both competed in the four-man event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Britain's Brad Hall and Greg Cackett started their bobsleigh World Cup season by winning bronze in Austria.

The pair clocked a combined two-run time of one minute 43.48 seconds in Igls on Saturday.

"We're over the moon," said Cackett who, with Hall, made his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in 2018 and are hoping to compete at Beijing 2022.

Fellow Britons Lamin Deen and Ben Simons finished 23rd in a one-run time of 52.29 seconds.

"This is exactly what we wanted," added Cackett.

"We want to win World Cup medals on the way to the Olympics and show that we're not a flash in the pan and are genuine medal contenders in both the two-man and the four-man."

Germany finished first and second, with Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller winning gold and Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer taking silver.

Hall and Cackett's bronze follows their silver medal at the Olympic test event in China last month.

"Winning silver at the Olympic test event was a big result and this is another big boost for our journey to Beijing," said Hall.

"We don't just want to qualify for the Olympics - we want to show that we are contenders - and we've taken another step today."