Scotland skip Bruce Mouat enjoyed a good opening win in Lillehammer

Scotland's men opened with a convincing win over defending champions Sweden at the European Curling Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

Skip Bruce Mouat led his rink to a 6-2 success after just seven ends.

In the women's event, Scotland won their opening match 7-4 against Russia, who were runners-up at this year's World Championship.

Skip Eve Muirhead is aiming for a 10th medal at European level, having won gold in 2017 and 2011.

Mouat, a world silver medallist this year, won European gold in 2018, his debut year at the tournament.

Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan make up Mouat's team, along with alternate Ross Whyte, while Muirhead is joined by Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, newcomer Hailey Duff and Mili Smith.