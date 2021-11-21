Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Brad Hall, Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence won a first four-man medal in four years

Britain's four-man bobsleigh team of Brad Hall, Greg Cackett, with Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence won silver at the World Cup in Austria.

It was a second medal of the weekend for Hall and Cackett, having won bronze on Saturday in the two-man event.

"It's been a great weekend. We've done something that hasn't been done for a very long time," said Hall.

It was a first career medal for both paratrooper Gleeson and Royal Marine commando Lawrence.

The British team clocked a combined time of one minute, 47.51 seconds, and tied with the German team, piloted by veteran Johannes Lochner, who was part of the crew that beat Hall and Cackett to take silver on Saturday.

Gold was won by a German squad featuring two-man gold winner Francesco Friedrich, who claimed his 53rd World Cup win overall.

"We said yesterday that we want to be in the mix for medals in the build up to the Olympics and today we've shown everyone what we're capable of in the four-man," said Hall.

The medal was the third of the season for Hall and Cackett, who also won silver in the two-man at the Olympic test event in Beijing last month.

Hall previously won four-man bronze with Cackett, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon in Park City in November 2017, with GB's most recent four-man medal coming with a gold for Lamin Deen, Andrew Matthews, Toby Olubi and Ben Simons in Whistler a week later.

Deen, Fearon, Olubi and Simons finished 21st in today's race, missing out on a top-20 spot and a second run by seven hundredths of a second.

Greg Rutherford, the 2012 Olympic long jump champion, was set to make his bobsleigh debut in Deen's sled but had to pull out because of a shoulder injury.