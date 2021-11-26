Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Matthew Weston is Great Britain's first men's skeleton World Cup winner since 2008

Great Britain's Matthew Weston claimed skeleton gold in a remarkable three-way tie for first place at the World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

Weston completed his two runs in a combined one minute 46.04 seconds to finish level with Germany's Christopher Grotheer and China's Geng Wenqiang.

The 24-year-old posted a leading time of 53.09s on his opening run.

Despite an improved time of 52.95s, Weston was fourth-fastest in the next round to leave the three athletes tied.

Weston is Britain's first World Cup winner in the men's skeleton since Kristan Bromley's triumph in January 2008, almost 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, Geng's joint-victory delivered a first World Cup win in the event for China, as the nation prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Britain's four-man bobsleigh team of Brad Hall, Greg Cackett, with Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence won silver on Sunday, after Hall and Cackett began their bobsleigh World Cup season by winning bronze.