Bruce Mouat and his men's curling team will make their Winter Olympics debut in Beijing

XXIV Olympic Winter Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Great Britain have competed at every Winter Olympics since they began in Chamonix in France in 1924 and will send a squad of about 50 athletes to Beijing in China for the 2022 Games.

Medals have been hard to come by for a country with limited amounts of natural snow and ice. In 23 Winter Games, Britain has won just 32 medals in total - although seven more were won in figure skating, when it was part of the 1908 and 1920 Summer Olympics.

The past two Games have been the most successful for Team GB - who won five medals at both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

Below is the confirmed squad for Beijing - and the details of Britain's history in each sport.

Alpine skiing

Britain is still searching for a first alpine skiing medal, with slalom specialist Alain Baxter's bronze at Salt Lake City in 2002 rescinded after he failed a drugs test.

Squad - to be announced

Bobsleigh

Britain have won five bobsleigh medals - four bronzes in four-man and a gold for the 1964 two-man crew of Robin Dixon and Tony Nash. The 2014 bronze medal was awarded to Team GB in 2019 after two Russian crews were disqualified for doping.

Squad - to be announced

Cross country skiing

Andrew Musgrave finished seventh in the skiathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics - Britain's best result in the sport.

Squad - to be announced

Curling

Great Britain has been successful at the curling rink - winning gold in 1924, and who could forget Rhona Martin's 'stone of destiny' in 2002? More medals have followed since, with silver and bronze medals in the men's and women's curling at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Bruce Mouat Men's and mixed doubles 1st Games Grant Hardie Men's 1st Games Bobby Lammie Men's 1st Games Hammy McMillan Men's 1st Games Jen Dodds Mixed doubles 1st Games Ross Whyte Men's (alternate) 1st Games

Figure skating

Britain's most successful winter sport with 15 medals - including the seven won when ice skating was featured in the summer Olympics in the early part of the 20th century. From 1976 to 1984, Britain won gold medals in three successive Games with John Curry, Robin Cousins and Torvill and Dean. The ice dance pair then returned a decade later to take bronze in Lillehammer, Norway - which was the last time Britain won a medal in figure skating.

2022 squad Event Best result at a Winter Olympics Natasha McKay Women's singles 1st Games Lilah Fear Ice dance 1st Games Lewis Gibson Ice dance 1st Games

Freestyle skiing

Izzy Atkin wrote herself into the history books at Pyeongchang in 2018 by becoming the first Briton to win a Winter Olympic ski medal when she took bronze in ski slopestyle.

Squad - to be announced

Speed skating

Nicky Gooch is the sole Britain to have won a speed skating medal at an Olympics, collecting bronze in the 500m short track race at the 1994 Games.

Squad - to be announced

Skeleton

Great Britain have won a skeleton medal every time the sport has been included in the Olympics - which equates to nine in seven Games. In 2018, Lizzy Yarnold became the first Britain to defend a gold medal after also triumphing in Sochi four years earlier.

Squad - to be announced

Snowboarding

Great Britain had never won a Winter Olympic medal in a snow event - until Jenny Jones' bronze medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Games. Four years later, Billy Morgan became the first British man to achieve the feat when he claimed bronze in big air.

Squad - to be announced