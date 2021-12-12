Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain were 30 seconds off Germany's pace as they took silver

Great Britain have taken silver in the four-man bobsleigh at the World Cup in Winterberg.

Brad Hall, Nick Gleeson, Greg Cackett and Taylor Lawrence finished behind Germany, who won gold, while Austria were bronze medallists.

Across two runs, GB finished 30 seconds off the pace, 12 in the first and 18 in the second.

Austria were six seconds further back in third.

Elsewhere, British skier Dave Ryding finished fifth in his first World Cup slalom of the season in Val d'Isere, France.