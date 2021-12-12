Eve Muirhead complained of the ice conditions in the Netherlands in their second tie

Skip Eve Muirhead says her team must show a reaction after falling to defeat by Turkey in their women's Olympic qualifying event.

Muirhead's rink opened their bid in the Netherlands with a 7-5 win over Czech Republic, but followed that up with a 7-3 reverse.

There are nine nations competing for the last three places at Beijing 2022.

"We are playing technically and it's proving very difficult for us," said the skip.

"We've got two tough games and we've just got to hope that in some way we can figure things out to get through this."

Muirhead was critical of the conditions in Leeuwarden as her team conceded a steal at the opening end.

While they responded immediately by registering a two at the second to move ahead for what proved the only time in the match, they did not score again until it was too late and they conceded defeat after adding just a single point at the eighth end, at which point they were still 7-3 behind.

"It's going to be difficult, it's going to be a challenge," said Muirhead.

"We know the conditions probably aren't going to change, so we need to try to play for it to be on our side, but when you've always played in decent, half-decent ice conditions and find yourself facing something you don't get at all on the circuit now, it makes it hard."

Scotland face Korea on day three on Monday and Japan later in the day.

What is the format?

The nine teams will all play one another in a round-robin competition, with the country top of the standings at the end going straight through to the Olympics.

Those who finish second and third will play each other again, with the winner taking the second qualifying berth.

The loser will then meet the rink who finished fourth in the round-robin standings, with the triumphant nation sealing the final place. Ultimately, a top four finish is a must.

The women's teams competing are representing: Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Scotland (will play as Great Britain at the Olympics) and Turkey.