British Olympic short track speed skater Elise Christie has retired from the discipline at the age of 31 but says her career in sport "isn't over".

Christie, who has competed at three Winter Games, said she would reveal more about her next steps as an athlete soon but for now is focusing on coaching.

The former world and European champion won more than 70 speed skating medals.

"This won't be the last you'll see of me in sport," Christie wrote.

More to follow.