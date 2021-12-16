Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Eve Muirhead has secured a fourth appearance at the Winter Olympics

Scotland have secured Great Britain's place at the Winter Olympics after a dramatic day at the women's curling qualifying event in the Netherlands.

Eve Muirhead's rink defeated Italy 8-1 to pip Japan to the automatic spot after Fujisawa Satsuki's team fell to a surprise 8-5 defeat by Turkey.

The Scots, Japan and Korea all finish on six wins and two defeats after the round robin.

But Muirhead's European champions won on a countback of last stone draws.

It leaves the Korea rink led by Kim Eun-Jung facing a play-off against Japan for the second berth at the Games, which start in Beijing on 4 February.

The loser will have a second chance to claim an Olympic place against Latvia after Evelina Barone's rink finished fourth.

Great Britain join Switzerland, Russia, the United States, Sweden, Denmark and Canada in qualifying for the Olympics so far.